Letter: Just a thought ... about where did the boogeyman come from?

To the Editor:

The boogeyman was a myth from around the 16th century in England. The boogeyman also could be female or genderless. Children were scared stiff by being told that the boogeyman could show up at any time and “get them” if they didn’t behave.

Bedtime was especially frightful for some children who would hide under their covers while peeping out to be certain that the boogeyman was a no-show. Children did enjoy scary campfire stories, but the thought of the boogeyman lurking somewhere in the background was not to be forgotten.

People of all ages enjoy being scared. Popcorn and scary horror movies are a welcomed delight for a stay-at-home night. Wanting to be scared at times by watching a good flick is an enjoyable part of human nature.

Has anyone ever reported seeing the boogeyman? He probably wouldn’t be seen in any checkout line or a drive-thru ordering a latte. If there ever could have been a boogeyman, where did he lurk?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda