Labels Designer Consignment to hold shopping event in Gurnee

GURNEE – Women in the area will have the opportunity to attend the inaugural Labels Designer Consignment sale slated to be the largest women’s shopping event in Lake County.

Over a three-day period, attendees can expect to select from leading brand-name items such as Lululemon, Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Coach, Levi, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and others.

According to a 2021 Forbes report, there has been a significant rise in the resale business in the retail world, citing that the secondhand clothing business has become a mainstream part of the fashion world with more and more brands taking part in the resale segment of the industry.

“In 2021, the global market value of secondhand and resale apparel was estimated to be worth $96 billion U.S. dollars,” said Statista, an online platform that specializes in market and consumer data.

The RealReal reported that more than half of its sellers in 2021 were Generation X (at least 42 years old) or older and younger shoppers are the ones most often purchasing the secondhand clothes.

Lisa Torres, a self-recognized fashionista and founder of Labels Designer Consignment, is working to bring the expansion of this resale shopping trend to Lake County.

“This one-of-a-kind shopping event will allow women to buy fashionable pieces at a great price while also selling their own pieces and earning money, " Torres said in a news release. “The resale and consignment market is so important as we strive to protect the environment through our sustainable resale model.”

The Labels Designer Consignment event will take place at the Holiday Inn, 6161 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18 and 19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20.

Labels Designer Consignment has extended its drop-off date, when sellers can bring their clothing and accessories to be featured in the sale. Drop-offs may be made until May 19. Sellers can register for an appointment after registering for the sale at labelsdesignersale.com.