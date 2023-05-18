Keeping Families Covered raises awareness of period poverty

WAUKEGAN – One in four women struggle to afford period supplies because of a lack of income and 38% of low-income women report missing work, school or other events because of a lack of access to period supplies.

Keeping Families Covered, a nonprofit with locations in Waukegan and McHenry, provides these much-needed supplies to women (along with other essentials) and is working to raise awareness year-round and May 22-28 in honor of Period Poverty Awareness Week.

Nearly 68% of people agree that period poverty is a public health issue, yet only 4% of Americans are aware of a local resource where free or reduced cost period supplies are available. Keeping Families Covered supports 70 community partners and provides direct service to families via monthly mobile pantries in Gurnee, Grayslake, Waukegan, Round Lake Park, Highwood and Kenosha, Wisconsin. In addition to their presence in these communities, their team works tirelessly to support women and families by raising awareness about their programs and providing essentials to those who need them.

Keeping Families Covered relies on financial and product donations to serve the community and will be hosting a free event from 5 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Yorkhouse Tavern & Table in Wadsworth. The restaurant will donate 20% of food and beverage sales directly to Keeping Families Covered to support their period product program. The event will include red drink specials, raffles and live music. Keeping Families Covered representatives will be on hand to speak with attendees about how they can get involved in the organization’s work to #EndPeriodPoverty by hosting a period product drive, volunteering to pack period kits and more. Financial donations can be made at https://www.keepingfamiliescovered.org/donate.

A period product drive is being held this month in honor of Period Poverty Awareness Week, with donations of pads and tampons accepted at the Keeping Families Covered office in Waukegan. Donors can shop online via the organization’s Amazon and Target wish lists, which are available on the website, to have product donations shipped directly to the office.

To volunteer, host a drive, contribute financially or inquire about a sponsorship, visit www.keepingfamiliescovered.org.