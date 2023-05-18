Gurnee Park District seeks volunteers for Beautification Day

GURNEE – Grab your gardening gloves and join Gurnee Park District for Park Beautification Day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Gurnee residents, local businesses and leaders will work together to plant, mulch and clean up four neighborhood parks: Hunt Club Park, O’Plaine Park, Ravinia Park, and Viking Park.

All ages are welcome to participate. Make it a family event, invite colleagues as a team-building activity or earn service hours.

Park Beautification Day is a great way to give back and learn something new.

Volunteers must sign up and select a preferred park location to participate.

* Hunt Club Park (900 N. Hunt Club Road)

* O’Plaine Park (O’Plaine Road and Russell Avenue)

* Ravinia Park (Ravinia Drive)

* Viking Park (4374 Old Grand Avenue)

Park Beautification Day volunteers are asked to dress according to the weather. Be sure to wear long pants, old sneakers/shoes and bring your own gardening gloves. Additional tools and supplies will be provided by Gurnee Park District.

The event will take place, weather permitting.

For all Park District weather-related updates, remember to visit rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict or call 847-268-2080.

To sign up, visit www.gurneeparkdistrict.com.