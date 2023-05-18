Gurnee Park District dedicates 2 new playgrounds

GURNEE – With playground construction completed in fall 2022, the Gurnee Park District hosted two ribbon-cuttings to celebrate.

Patrons and park district staff officially opened new playgrounds at Prairie Oaks Shagbark & Silo and Kings Park. After the ribbons were cut, residents explored the new equipment and enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and beverages.

Prairie Oaks Shagbark’s new playground is a treehouse theme. Ages 2 to 12 are invited to explore multiple slides, a new V climber, merry-go-round and a bridge to two towers. On the other side of the park, Silo’s new playground features dual racing slides, upper body climbing components, new swings and a cup spinner.

At Kings Park, a 2- to 5-year-old structure and a 5- to 12-year-old structure replaced the 20-year-old playground equipment. Several ADA access improvements were made during the project, including a turf surface.