Dog seeks family to ‘train’ to play fetch with

GRAYSLAKE – Lavernia says, “I love to play with tennis balls and squeaky toys and I will happily bring them back. I will make you work because when I bring the ball back, I expect you to throw it again. No experience needed. I provide training. I know sit and I’m learning down and to give paw.

“I’m an affectionate and easygoing dog. When I am done running around, I love getting attention and giving kisses. Bring some sweetness in your life and that sweetness is called Lavernia, yours truly.”

Lavernia is about 8 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.