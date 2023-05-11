Volo Museum rolls out red carpet for moms May 13-14

VOLO – Massages, live acoustic music, Mom-mosas and more await mothers who spend part of their Mother’s Day weekend being pampered at the Volo Museum.

With paid admission, moms can indulge in a complimentary massage, enjoy musical performances by all-female artists, sip a delicious craft Mom-mosa and take in all of the amazing exhibits at the museum, 27582 Volo Village Road. The celebration, a first of its kind for the museum, will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14.

”With the addition of our ice cream parlor, custom drink menus, new exhibits like the Titanic Museum and carousel room – and with our massive antique mall – we’ve been noticing a large increase in the number of women coming out with friends or family,” marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in a news release. “This event should be a great way to bring more women out and show them that we are so much more than a ‘car place.’ They can spend a terrific day here.”

Chair or table massages will be available at no additional cost to moms between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum has set aside its new event space for massage therapists to set up in quiet surroundings with soft, tranquil music playing.

Representatives of the following businesses will be on hand: Massage on Main Street and Real Relief Massage, both of Antioch, and Massage Therapy by Jo Ann Obrochta of Lake Villa. A representative of Get Salty Skin Care Studio of McHenry will provide free hand paraffin wax treatments, Wojdyla said.

Mom-mosas (prosecco and orange juice) will be available for purchase, with other flavors that can be added upon request. The drinks will come in a souvenir glass that moms can take home.

Serendipity will provide live acoustic music from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Gina Gonzalez will perform live music from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We hope to see lots of moms out celebrating with us, being pampered and spoiled as they deserve for the many sacrifices they make,” Wojdyla said.

The Volo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $22.95 for an adult, $20.95 for a senior and military personnel, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each; it’s free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and are good for two consecutive days. Members are admitted free.

Tickets for the museum’s new Titanic exhibit are $19.95, or $14.95 when in combination with any other ticket or for members.

For information, visit volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.