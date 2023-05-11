Easygoing young cat ready to love a whole family

GRAYSLAKE – Asha says, “Life got you stressed out? Need a good listener? I am all this and more. I also provide plenty of musical purrs if you want to relax and I am always up to chirping away if you need some singing meows or the latest news of my day.

“I’m an easygoing and very affectionate cat, ready to love a whole family. So make sure there is a spot on the bed for me.”

Asha is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.