May 09, 2023
Shaw Local
First Black Lake County settler to be honored with plaque in Gurnee

Ceremony to take place at Mother Rudd Home, reported to be part of the Underground Railroad

By Shaw Local News Network

Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network The Mother Rudd Home Museum in Gurnee. The home was built between 1842 and 1843 as a tavern/inn and it was suspected it was a stop on the Underground Railroad as a refuge for escaped slaves traveling north. The building currently houses the Warren Township Historical Society. (1/29/23) (Candace H.Johnson)

GURNEE -- The Village of Gurnee and the Warren Township High School Black Student Union invite the community to join them for a plaque dedication honoring Amos Bennett.

Bennet was the first African American settler in Gurnee and all of Lake County. He was born to freed slaves, was a landowner and was the first African American to run for public office in Lake County.

Based on the status of his parents and his prominence in Lake County (between 1835-1852) it is believed that he was active in the Underground Railroad. The historical Mother Rudd Home is reported to have been a part of the Underground Railroad, temporarily housing escaped slaves on the property. The Mother Rudd Home Museum is a fitting and worthy location for the plaque honoring Bennett.

The event will take place at 3:45 p.m. May 10 at Mother Rudd Home, 4690 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The plaque was designed with help from Warren Township High School student Zack James

