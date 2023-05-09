First Black Lake County settler to be honored with plaque in Gurnee

GURNEE -- The Village of Gurnee and the Warren Township High School Black Student Union invite the community to join them for a plaque dedication honoring Amos Bennett.

Bennet was the first African American settler in Gurnee and all of Lake County. He was born to freed slaves, was a landowner and was the first African American to run for public office in Lake County.

Based on the status of his parents and his prominence in Lake County (between 1835-1852) it is believed that he was active in the Underground Railroad. The historical Mother Rudd Home is reported to have been a part of the Underground Railroad, temporarily housing escaped slaves on the property. The Mother Rudd Home Museum is a fitting and worthy location for the plaque honoring Bennett.

The event will take place at 3:45 p.m. May 10 at Mother Rudd Home, 4690 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The plaque was designed with help from Warren Township High School student Zack James