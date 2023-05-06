Woman, 19, seriously injured in crash near Gurnee

GURNEE -- A 19-year-old Zion woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Gurnee, police said.

About 11 a.m. May 5, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 41 and Stearns School Road, near Gurnee, for a traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found three vehicles with heavy damage, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Ford F150, driven by a 77-year-old Lindenhurst man, was traveling south on Route 41 approaching Stearns School Road. As the Ford drove through the intersection, a northbound 2012 Ford Focus, driven by a 19-year-old Zion woman, made a left turn onto Stearns School Road, directly in front of the F150, police said.

The F150 “T-boned” the Focus, police said. This caused the Focus to strike a 2010 Honda Pilot, driven by a 42-year-old North Chicago woman, which was stopped, facing east, on Stearns School Road, just west of Route 41.

The driver of the Focus was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. The driver of the F150 was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.