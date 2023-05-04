Letter: Just a thought ... about changing times

To the Editor:

Where are all the phone booths? It’s said the last one in New York went to a phone booth graveyard. Today, cellphones are in the palms of our hands. There’s no need to find a phone booth and to dig for dimes to make calls.

Then and Now

Bebop - hip hop

Ink wells - pens with gels

Horse and buggies - traffic jams

Lard and butter - low-fat grams

Cast-iron skillets - Teflon pans

Window screens - ceiling fans

Carrier pigeons - computer skills

Homemade tonics - prescription pills

Mail-order brides - dating sites

Kerosene lamps - halogen lights

Then and now will always meet

Like a hard gravel road to a smooth, paved street

If Superman existed today, he’d need to find an updated changing room. Maybe a rest stop.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda