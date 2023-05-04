Letter: Just a thought ... about changing times

To the Editor:
Where are all the phone booths? It’s said the last one in New York went to a phone booth graveyard. Today, cellphones are in the palms of our hands. There’s no need to find a phone booth and to dig for dimes to make calls.
Then and Now
Bebop - hip hop
Ink wells - pens with gels
Horse and buggies - traffic jams
Lard and butter - low-fat grams
Cast-iron skillets - Teflon pans
Window screens - ceiling fans
Carrier pigeons - computer skills
Homemade tonics - prescription pills
Mail-order brides - dating sites
Kerosene lamps - halogen lights
Then and now will always meet
Like a hard gravel road to a smooth, paved street
If Superman existed today, he’d need to find an updated changing room. Maybe a rest stop.
Linda Alexandra
Wauconda