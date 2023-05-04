Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon May 9 at the Lambs Farm restaurant located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Teri Dreher, a health care system navigator. She is a public speaker well-versed in issues relating to the Affordable Care Act, patient safety and advocating for your family in a changing world of health care. She has more than 30 years of experience as a certified ICU nurse and cardiovascular nurse clinician.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.