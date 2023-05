GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will present “Behind Medline, the Development of the Family Business” at 7 p.m. May 10 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The company recently earned the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Award. A company representative will present the program.

Light refreshments will be served.