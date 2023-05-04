Grayslake community rallies around local farm after storm damage

GRAYSLAKE – Jeff and Jen Miller knew their Grayslake farm had the support of the community around them.

But they never expected the outpouring they received when a storm swept through their Prairie Wind Family Farm last month. One of the few working farms in Lake County, the 40-acre farm serves as the resident farm for the surrounding Prairie Crossing, a nationally recognized conservation community.

Strong winds April 4 mangled the farm’s greenhouse and four hoop houses – structures that allow the Millers to extend the growing season by protecting crops planted within them.

“All of the structures were damaged in some way,” Jen Miller said. “We had just been doing our best to make do until we figured out what to do.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network Jen Miller, an organic farmer, pulls back a row cover to check on the radish plants she is growing in a hoop house that was destroyed in a storm on April 14th at the Prairie Wind Family Farm in Grayslake. (5/2/23) (Candace H.Johnson)

After the storm, community members rallied to help clean up and save the greenhouse.

It wasn’t an easy decision for the Millers, but eventually they created a GoFundMe page to raise money to repair the damage not covered by insurance. They asked for $60,000. Within a few weeks, more than $63,000 had been raised.

“We’ve gotten support from people in Prairie Crossing, from the farmers whose produce we sell on the farm stand. We’ve gotten support from all kinds of friends of the family,” Jen Miller said. “It’s been so surprising. … We’re grateful for the outpouring of kindness and understanding.”

Like the produce growing in their fields, the Millers’ Grayslake roots are strong.

They created their organic farm in 2006 out of a love for nature and farming and to “make a difference in people’s lives.”

As a community-supported agriculture site, they provide produce to 250 families, local chefs, schools and food pantries. Vegetable, egg and fruit shares deliver fresh, organic produce weekly and monthly. The farm also hosts a farm stand, often bringing in other produce from local farmers and a garden center.

The Millers always have been humble, simply going about their days getting the work done, said Douglas Nerge, a resident of Prairie Crossing who has known the family for about 15 years. Along with buying produce shares, Nerge often stops by Prairie Wind Family Farm to pick up last-minute food items.

“It was very hard for them to ask the community to do this,” he said of the Miller’s GoFundMe page.

The support that followed was inevitable, he said.

“Word of mouth goes fast,” he said. “Because they’re such generous people, it wasn’t actually surprising that everyone just rallied up.”

The Millers are involved in all aspects of the close-knit community, he said, including regular community celebrations.

“It’s our subdivision and it’s pretty tight in a lot of ways,” Nerge said.

For many who supported the Millers, the cause goes beyond the organic produce they provide. They see Prairie Wind as a surviving beacon in a fight against fading farmland and climate change.

“Why is Prairie Wind so important? It’s simple. If we don’t cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, our entire food system is in real danger of collapsing,” said Kristy Miller, a Grayslake resident whose son attended Prairie Charter Crossing School and learned about ecology.

Kristy Miller also relies on the farm for her family’s food.

“Farmers like Jeff and Jen Miller are not only mitigating climate change when they feed us with sustainably sourced food, they also are regenerating farming practices that will be more adaptive in the midst of climate change,” she said.

With the GoFundMe money, the Millers said they aim to rebuild using materials that can better withstand extreme weather. They look to have at least a couple of the hoop houses fixed by this summer.

“I would say we’re kind of working week by week right now,” Jen Miller said. “We’re a little apprehensive. It’s just the timing of everything, getting that much repaired by summertime is definitely going to be a push.”

In the meantime, they’re experimenting with new seed varieties to withstand changing pest and heat pressures.

Opening their farm to researchers, universities and local educators to inspire climate solutions through agriculture, the Millers also work with partner farms and the Liberty Prairie Foundation to mentor the next generation of beginning farmers at Farm Business Development Center.

“We often think about our legacy in terms of the land we steward,” Jen Miller said. “In the future, we want this farm to be a thriving ecosystem that fosters animal, plant and human life and provides a connection point for people to learn and connect with local, organic and regenerative agriculture.”