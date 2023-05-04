Calm older dog ready to enjoy moment in new home

GRAYSLAKE – Lyle says, “Looking at me, you may not notice I’m different from other dogs. I am a quiet and calm little gentleman. I walk really well on a leash and love taking in all the smells. You know, you sometimes have to slow down and just take the time to enjoy the moment with someone.

“So all this to say that being visually impaired doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy the same things you do. I came in with an injured paw and I’m getting all the medical attention I need. What I would really love is to be able to continue my recovery in a home and then once all healed my adoption could get finalized.”

Lyle, a poodle/Shih Tzu mix, is about 10 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.