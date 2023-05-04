Brushwood Center to host Mother Earth Market

RIVERWOODS – Join the festivities online and in person and support the local arts community at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods’ second annual Mother Earth Art Market.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Earth Day or Mother’s Day. We have a fantastic location with a beautiful, historic home, plenty of activities for the entire family and a chance to support local artists and meet new members of the community,” said Julia Kemerer, Brushwood Center’s director of art and administration.

The Mother Earth Art Market will feature live music performances, drop-in art activities, yoga and local food vendors.

Taking place between Earth Day and Mother’s Day, the market features and celebrates local artists, makers, vendors and organizations who are inspired by “Mother Earth” and working toward a more sustainable future.

While the market is nature inspired, the items for sale range from more traditional art depicting natural scenes to items made from eco-friendly or recycled materials.

The Mother Earth Art Market opens with online sales May 6-12 and continues with the in-person sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 and noon to 5 p.m. May 14 at the Brushwood Center.

To access the online market, visit www.BrushwoodCenter.org.