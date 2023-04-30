Woman killed in Antioch crash identified

ANTIOCH -- An 81-year-old Antioch woman has been identified as the driver who died after a collision April 25 on Route 59, authorities said.

About 3:40 p.m. April 25, the Antioch police and fire departments and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 59 in the area of Bowles Road for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Police say a Kia Sportage traveling south along Route 59 crossed the centerline and collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck. Based on the seriousness of the crash the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was activated to assist in the investigation.

The driver of the Kia, an 81-year-old woman, was flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center where, despite care and treatment, she succumbed to her injuries.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified. The deceased has been identified as 81-year-old Gayle Thielke, of Antioch. On April 26, an autopsy indicated that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing by the Antioch Police Department and MCAT.