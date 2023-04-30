Cinco de Mayo event planned at Illinois Beach Hotel

ZION --University Center of Lake County and the Coalicion Latinos Unidos de Lake County present a Cinco de Mayo event.

The celebration will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Illinois Beach Hotel, 100 Lake Front Drive, Zion.

The networking event will feature heavy appetizers, music and signature drinks. There will be giveaways and free raffle entry for all attendees.

The cost is $25 for Lake County Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

Registration is requested by May 2 at www.lakecountychamber.com