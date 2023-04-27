Young cat seeks family and window with a view

GRAYSLAKE – Tansy says, “I came in with kittens and spent some time in a foster home. I love the windowsill here, relaxing by an open window with a little breeze coming in and watching the birds outside. Other cats share that same hobby, so we are all lined up, relaxing and hanging out together.

“Do you have a window with a view and a lap where I could get loads of petting? If you do, I’d love to check it out. All I need is a one-way ticket out, aka adoption paperwork.”

Tansy is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.