Libertyville Sunrise Rotary recognizes Rotary Foundation donors

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, a local chapter chartered in 1987, recently recognized members who have made significant contributions over time to the Rotary International Foundation.

The club congratulates Level 2 Major Donor Dr. David Potts of Lake County Family Dental Care and new Major Donor Tom Zengeler of Zengeler Cleaners.

Contributions to the Rotary International Foundation are essential to securing and growing Rotary programs throughout the world. A Level 2 Major Donor has made lifetime contributions of $25,000 or more, while Major Donors have contributed $10,000+ to the foundation. More than 25% of Libertyville Sunrise Rotary members are Major Donors, while 70% are Paul Harris Fellows, members who have contributed at least $1,000 each.

Potts and Zengeler were recognized by District 6440 executives, including Mary Bak, district governor elect; Thor Davidson, governor nominee; Marlene Frisbee, district governor nominee designate; Donna Lee Gulley, district major donor chair; and Bill Kmiecik, district governor.

Since its inception in 1987, Libertyville Sunrise Rotary has donated millions of dollars to local and international charities. Examples include literacy and scholarship programs, programs to combat hunger, homelessness, domestic violence and the eradication of polio, along with programs to support local food banks, charities and scholarships.

Libertyville Sunrise Rotary is always accepting interested new members and encourages anyone wishing to learn more about the club to attend one of its weekly meetings.

For information about Rotary International, visit www.rotary.org.

For information about Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2389.