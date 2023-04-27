Just a thought ... about precious pets

To the Editor:
I THE PET
I, the dog, throughout each day
so patient, so loyal
and willing to obey
I, the cat, independent at that
Can tinker with mice
Or capture a rat
I, the pet, a prisoner of care,
Wherever you put me,
I will be there
Where there is loneliness, couldn’t getting a pet be advice well given and taken? Giving your pet care and tenderness will return unconditional love. Whichever pet you choose, your pet will bring joy, laughter and unforgettable moments to cling to. During difficult times, pets can eliminate stress.
If choosing a pet snake, wouldn’t the thought of curling up together with a bowl of popcorn while watching a scary movie together be cozy?
Linda Alexandra
Wauconda