Antioch Traveling Closet to host spring giveaway

ANTIOCH – Antioch Traveling Closet plans a Spring Giveaway from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30 at the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive.

There will be clothing, shoes, toiletries and cleaning supplies available.

No strollers, car seats, wagons or shopping carts will be allowed for safety reasons. Attendees do not have to bring their own bags. Bags will be provided.

The Antioch Traveling Closet reserves the right to refuse service to anyone. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Antioch Traveling Closet is a nonprofit organization. For information, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.