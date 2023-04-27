April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Antioch Traveling Closet to host spring giveaway

Clothing, shoes, toiletries, cleaning supplies available free of charge to those in need

By Shaw Local News Network

ANTIOCH – Antioch Traveling Closet plans a Spring Giveaway from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30 at the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive.

There will be clothing, shoes, toiletries and cleaning supplies available.

No strollers, car seats, wagons or shopping carts will be allowed for safety reasons. Attendees do not have to bring their own bags. Bags will be provided.

The Antioch Traveling Closet reserves the right to refuse service to anyone. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Antioch Traveling Closet is a nonprofit organization. For information, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.

Antioch
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois