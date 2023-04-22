PM&L Theatre to hold auditions for ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’

ANTIOCH -- PM&L Theatre and director Deane Jones are seeking a cast of five women of ages 30 to 60-plus for a production of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”

Five actresses will play 30 roles ranging from late 30s to over 60. The show consists of a series of monologues telling stories of pivotal moments in the lives of the women framed through the lens of the clothing they wore. Subject matter includes relationships, sexuality, sexual assault, cancer, love, divorce, body image and more.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the script.

Interested actresses should fill out the online audition form and reserve an audition slot prior to arrival.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. April 24 and April 25 at PM&L Theatre’s Tribute Hall, 877 Main St. in Antioch. Callbacks, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. April 27.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” will open on June 2 and will run for two weekends until June 11 in PM&L’s Tribute Hall.