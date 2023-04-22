Antioch traffic stop leads to drugs, cash

ANTIOCH – A Beach Park man faces several felony charges after a large amount of marijuana and cash was found in his vehicle during an early morning traffic stop, police said.

About 1:30 a.m. April 19, an Antioch police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street (Route 83). Upon a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a large amount of drugs and cash, according to a news release.

The driver, 24-year-old Kewan Hampton of Beach Park, was arrested in connection with possessing roughly eight pounds of marijuana and $143,337 in cash. He also faces potential additional charges in connection with possessing 20 unknown pills stamped with similar markings as Xanax. The pills have been sent to the crime lab for further analysis, police said.

Hampton was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 2 felony) and possession with the intent to distribute (Class 1 felony). In addition, the currency and vehicle associated are pending asset forfeiture proceedings.

“Any interruption we can make in the organized drug community is a win for Antioch and the greater Lake County area,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in the release. “Eight pounds of cannabis coupled with over $143,000 in cash indicates this was part of a larger operation”.

Guttschow commended the proactive work of the Antioch Police Department’s midnight shift.

“This arrest is the result of proactive police work done by dedicated officers to make our community safer,” Guttschow said. “I commend the dedication and hard work of our officers.”

Guttschow is also thankful for assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's K9 Unit during the traffic stop.