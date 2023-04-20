Hawthorn Mall hosts clothing, shoe drive

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills invites the community to participate in a series of Earth Day-themed events.

Did you know that up to 10% of all waste in municipal landfills is composed of clothing and other textiles that could be reused and recycled?

To help reduce the waste in local landfills, Hawthorn invites shoppers to donate their gently used clothing and shoes to the center’s Textile or Reuse-a-Shoe donation bins, co-sponsored by the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County and located on the lower level in Center Park, during regular business hours.

Hawthorn is accepting new or gently worn women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and other textiles in all fabrics, including items with stains or holes or single socks, as well as shoes for men, women, boys and girls in all sizes. The center is unable to accept donations of ice skates, roller blades, wet or moldy shoes or winter boots. Shoes being donated should have their shoelaces tied together and should be placed in plastic bags before being dropped off at the donation bin.

Almost 95% of the items donated will be repurposed, reused or recycled.

To highlight the importance of Earth Day, from noon to 2 p.m. April 22, anyone who donates spring shoes, rainboots or raincoats will receive a $25 gift card to Barbara’s Bookstore while supplies last.

The events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

To learn more, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.