April 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Happy-go-lucky dog seeks family for fun, love

By Shaw Local News Network
Everest is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 20, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Everest says, “Blue eyes, big smile and always ready for some fun – going for a long walk, running in a play yard, learning some tricks with my favorite treats (make sure to ask staff which ones they are) and, of course, getting some loving. I’m just a happy dog, ready for many adventures with my new family.”

Everest is about 4 years old, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

