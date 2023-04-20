Great Lakes Credit Union to award $2,500 scholarships to support continuing cducation

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union will award six $2,500 scholarships to support continuing education for its members.

Scholarships are available to members of GLCU who plan to attend an accredited technical school, trade school or a four-year college or university.

To qualify, applicants must have a minimum 2.50 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.00 scale) and be a member of GLCU.

GLCU is accepting applications through April 30.

“We’re proud to offer scholarships to our members as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting continuing education,” said Steven Bugg, president and CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union. “At GLCU, we understand that education is a key factor in achieving financial success and we’re honored to provide support to our members as they pursue their educational goals.”

To apply for the scholarship or learn more about the program, visit glcu.org/about-us/scholarship.