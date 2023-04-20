Grandwood Park Park District announces music series

GURNEE – Grab your chairs, blankets and favorite beverages and come to Lake Park for the Grandwood Park Park District’s Music by the Lake summer concert series.
Concerts are from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lake Park, 36329 N. Grandwood Drive, Gurnee. Food will be available.
The concert lineup:
June 11: ACME Music Band. Food trucks: Tacos El Durango, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream
June 25: Black Frog n Diva. Food trucks: Mamma Mia Pizza, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream
July 9: Mike & Mike Blues Duo. Food truck: Up in Smoke Creations
July 23: Mixtape Heroes. Food truck: Up in Smoke Creations
Aug. 6: Strat and Taylor. Food truck: Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream
For information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net