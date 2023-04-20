Grandwood Park Park District announces music series

GURNEE – Grab your chairs, blankets and favorite beverages and come to Lake Park for the Grandwood Park Park District’s Music by the Lake summer concert series.

Concerts are from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lake Park, 36329 N. Grandwood Drive, Gurnee. Food will be available.

The concert lineup:

June 11: ACME Music Band. Food trucks: Tacos El Durango, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream

June 25: Black Frog n Diva. Food trucks: Mamma Mia Pizza, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream

July 9: Mike & Mike Blues Duo. Food truck: Up in Smoke Creations

July 23: Mixtape Heroes. Food truck: Up in Smoke Creations

Aug. 6: Strat and Taylor. Food truck: Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream

For information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net