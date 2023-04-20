Flourish & Thrive Labs opens in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE – Flourish & Thrive Labs, a new business transformation services firm, officially launched in Grayslake.

The firm, founded by Jefferson and Juliana McMillan-Wilhoit, will offer a blend of business process, digital leadership, experience and culture transformation consulting to help organizations unlock their full potential.

The two bring a wealth of experience and a passion for organizational transformation to F&T Labs. Jefferson previously served as the CIO at the Lake County Health Department and has worked at health care institutions, including Children’s National Medical Center and Northwestern University. Juliana brings more than a decade of experience in geospatial data analytics and has led numerous transformational initiatives for government and nonprofit organizations.

“We are thrilled to launch Flourish & Thrive Labs and help organizations achieve their transformation goals,” said Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, CEO of Flourish & Thrive Labs. “Our personalized, hands-on support to organizations facing complex challenges in an ever-evolving business landscape sets us apart in the market, and we’re excited to work with our clients to help them thrive.”

Flourish & Thrive Labs is growing into a diverse team of dedicated professionals with expertise in various industries, including health care, technology, nonprofit and government sectors.

“Our mission is to help organizations flourish and thrive, and we’re committed to delivering exceptional results to our clients,” said Juliana McMillan-Wilhoit, president and chief operating officer of Flourish & Thrive Labs. “We believe that our strong background in health, combined with our geospatial expertise and business transformation services, positions us as a leader in the market. We’re excited to partner with organizations across industries and help them achieve their transformation goals.”

To learn more about Flourish & Thrive Labs and their business transformation services, visit https://www.fandtlabs.com.