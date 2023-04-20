Edly-Allen introduces new District Office Internship Program

GRAYSLAKE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is accepting applications for a spring/summer 2023 internship program in her Grayslake district office.

The paid internship is open to high school, college and returning adult students living within the district.

“I encourage students who are interested in government, political science and social services to apply for this internship,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “The internship is a great opportunity to witness firsthand the nuts and bolts of our government and get a start in public service.”

Edly-Allen represents the 31st State Senate District, which covers the areas of Antioch and Winthrop Harbor in the north to Round Lake and Libertyville in central Lake County. The senator’s district office is responsible for helping constituents navigate government programs, engaging in community outreach, planning programming for the district and completing policy research, among other responsibilities.

“As a former teacher, it is important to me that students are exposed to the legislative process,” Edly-Allen said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing the range of applicants that are interested in helping our district and its constituents.”

Among the responsibilities the intern will have include helping constituents with government services, assisting with event planning and policy research. Interns will work 10 to 30 hours a week. The schedule will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

A form for applicants is at senatoredlyallen.com. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.