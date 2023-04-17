Newest house of worship to host special event

ANTIOCH -- All are welcome to attend an open house event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 at the new Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on West Grass Lake Road in Antioch.

“We’re so eager to hold this special event,” said Brian Cousins, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Illinois. “Our neighbors can visit this Kingdom Hall and see not only the hard work that many volunteers put in, but also how this building will greatly impact the community.”

During the open house, visitors can tour the facility and view information about the Christian organization’s educational and construction activities worldwide. Local volunteers will be available to answer questions as well. The new house of worship was built entirely by volunteer ministers who came specifically to Antioch to dedicate their time, skills and labor to this special community project.

“It was very encouraging to see more than 450 volunteers make themselves available to help us for various amounts of time,” said Peter Gormley, a Witness in Antioch. “We had volunteers from five neighboring states come and support the project. Some traveled as far as 285 miles at their own expense and brought their own equipment and tools. We appreciate their willingness to extend themselves in our behalf.”

The Kingdom Hall will host weekly meetings and ministerial activities for two congregations in the area. The hall is one of nearly 5,900 in the United States used by over 1.2 million Witnesses across the United States.

For well over a century, Jehovah’s Witnesses have designed and built their own meeting places.

Antioch’s new Kingdom Hall has been thoughtfully designed with practicality, efficiency and safety in mind. “It is simple and tasteful with an open floor plan suited for providing an atmosphere for learning and worship,” said Jamin Reese, construction supervisor for the project. “It’s my hope that it provides a comfortable place to learn for many years to come.”

For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and construction activities, visit their official website, jw.org, with content available in Spanish and more than 1,050 other languages.