Visit Lake County kicks off Lake County Restaurant Week

GURNEE -- Visit Lake County’s annual Lake County Restaurant Week: Ten Days to Savor festival began April 14 and runs through April 23.

The 10-day foodie flagship program highlights 80 restaurants from 27 land of lakes communities with special prix fixe menus, food and drink pairings, and other fun promotions to attract new guests and generate awareness. The eighth installment of the fare frenzy revolves around supporting local restaurants.

The focus is encouraging residents to generate foot traffic to the cuisine makers in their hometowns and neighboring towns. Lake County Restaurant Week: Ten Days to Savor allows diners to check in to win. By visiting three or more locations during the week, diners are eligible for a chance to win an overnight dinner-theater-breakfast package at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, Marriott Theatre and Three Embers Restaurant & Wright’s Brew & Bistro, a cooking class at The Joyful Gourmet in Libertyville or one of dozens of gift cards to a participating eateries.

“This is week we shine the light on Lake County’s culinary scene, a diverse mix of fine dining, casual eats and desserts, often paired with a craft beverage,” Visit Lake County spokesperson John Maguire said. “We’re showing appreciation for the entrepreneurs and servers who work so hard to make memorable experiences for their guests. Every town has their favorites places, so we hope the special offers during Restaurant Week will attract locals and new visitors alike. Plus, there is an incentive to win a prize!”

To enter, aim your smartphone camera at the participating eatery’s QR code at the location’s table tent or visit LakeCountyRestaurantWeek.com. Remember, when visiting a participating restaurant, share your imagery on Instagram using #LakeCountyRW. The foodie event runs through April 23.

The fare fest also features its partnership WXLC-FM 102.3 (102.3XLC), WIIL-FM 95.1 (95 WIIL ROCK), WKRS-AM 1220 (TUDN 1220) and renowned FOX 32 Chicago meteorologist and Lake County dweller Mike Caplan to host a series of Facebook Live videos. In addition, the tourism bureau also showcases a series of Instagram takeovers by Lake County foodie influencers.

For information, guests can visit LakeCountyRestaurant.com to “check in,” view the LCRW participants and more.