Out-of-this-world older cat aims for ordinary life in loving home

GRAYSLAKE – Captain Kirk says, “I feel like I am on a faraway galaxy while all I want is to be on planet earth in a quiet home. I’m not made to explore new worlds, constantly meeting new beings and wondering if they are friendly or not. My needs are simple: a nice home with nice people, a couple of comfy beds, a window to sunbathe and take a nap. I’m just an easygoing cat looking for an ordinary life.”

Captain Kirk is about 10 years, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.