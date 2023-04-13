New parents collect giveaways, connect with community at free ‘Bump to Baby Expo’

LINCOLNSHIRE – As part of its mission to support families, the Vernon Area Public Library invites new and expecting parents to the Bump to Baby Expo on Saturday, April 15, at 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire.

The event is free and open to the public. Drop in anytime during Expo hours from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Expo expands on the library’s mission to support families and build community by providing an opportunity for new and soon-to-be parents to connect with local services and networking groups.

Attendees can browse booths from more than two dozen local providers and pick up information about their products and services. Participating businesses include pediatricians, day care centers and wellness services, plus experts in sleep, speech-language pathology, breastfeeding and more.

Babywearing experts will be on-site for in-person adjustments and the ability to try out different styles. Free samples, giveaways and raffles for baby gear and gift certificates round out the offerings.

While at the library, families are invited to explore the children’s area, meet the library’s early learning team, pick up a schedule of story times and sign up for a library card.

Librarian Kelsey Cole-Burns, one of the event coordinators, hopes that attendees not only find useful business information, but also realize the library is “a home away from home where parents can take their babies to learn, play and meet others in the community.”

For information, including a list of participating vendors, visit http://VAPLD.info/BumpToBaby or call 224-543-1486.