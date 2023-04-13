Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zeus to get donation of body armor

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Zeus will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Zeus’ vest is sponsored by Barbara Napolitano of Oak Brook and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by B. Napolitano.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 5,043 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

“We are so grateful for the support from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and our Lake County community,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “It is so important to keep our K-9 deputies as safe as possible. We continue to enthusiastically grow our canine unit because we have seen what a tremendous resource they are to Lake County.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.