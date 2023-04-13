April 13, 2023
Gurnee Park District to host Growing Tree Preschool tours

Families must make online reservation

Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – Families are invited to sign up for a private classroom tour at Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 Hunt Club Road, or Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

In addition to touring the classroom, parents will meet with teachers, ask questions, and learn about Growing Tree Preschool’s curriculum. Children are invited to attend too.

Tours begin April 12.

Families must make an online reservation. Tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit www.gurneeparkdistrict.com

