Man dies in motorcycle crash near Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- A motorcyclist who died in an April 10 crash has been identified.

About 2:38 p.m. April 10, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and Round Lake Beach Police responded to the area of Cedar Lake Road and Ferndale Drive for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and car, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Paramedics arrived and took the driver of the motorcycle to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Based on the on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Alexis Coria of Round Lake Park. On April 11, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results indicate that Coria died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Round Lake Beach Police Department, MCAT and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.