Sheriff’s deputies conduct alcohol compliance checks

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks at Lake County establishments selling liquor. The compliance checks are designed to ensure businesses vending alcohol are not selling to anyone under the age of 21.

Of the 55 establishments tested, two sold alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

The establishments and clerks in violation are:

• Family Pantry, 21190 Commercial Drive, unincorporated Mundelein; clerk Udit N. Mehta, 22

• Mobil Gas, 33226 N. Sears Blvd., unincorporated Grayslake; clerk Rolando Gonzalez, 35

The clerks in violation were ticketed for selling liquor to a minor. They are required to appear in Waukegan court. Notice of the violations were sent to the Lake County Liquor Commission.

“While two illegal sales of alcohol is too many, this is a big improvement since our last compliance check,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “We are pleased that overall, those selling alcohol in Lake County are taking their responsibility seriously.”