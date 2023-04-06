NMAS to host ‘Doing Both: Pageant Queen and Navy LT’ talk

GREAT LAKES – What does a former pageant queen and current social media influencer have in common with a Navy officer? Turns out, everything.

At 6 p.m. April 14 at the National Museum of the American Sailor, Navy Lt. Kellie Sbrocchi will give an inspirational talk about how she does it all, serving as a mentor and leader for a 21st-century Navy.

The event is free. To learn more, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy sailor. The museum, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes.