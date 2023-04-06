Lake County Sheriff’s Office to observe Distracted Driving Awareness Month

WAUKEGAN – During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state.

Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and traffic safety enforcement throughout April.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Drop it and drive.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.