Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon April 11 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Susan Kelsey, who will be talking about Billy “Chief Saugonas” Caldwell. He was named chief for the three Chicago tribes – Ottawa, Ojibwa and the Potawatomi – and negotiated one of the largest land trades in American history.

If you are a history buff, you won’t want to miss the presentation.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.