Grayslake Historical Society to host annual meeting

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake, for its annual meeting and the program “Barron Family and Boulevard.”

The society will elect officers and two board members at the meeting.

Jane Trump, a society member, will present the program about the early pioneer Barron family and the well-known family businesses along Route 83.

There will be light refreshments at the free meeting. The public is invited to view “Focus on Grayslake,” the newest museum exhibit.