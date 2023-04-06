Eagle Scout creates suicide awareness memorial in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE – A permanent suicide memorial stands in Fox Lake thanks to the efforts of an 18-year-old Eagle Scout.

Landon Schultz of Fox Lake lost both a friend and a relative to suicide. He set out not only to memorialize and remember his loved ones and others lost to suicide, but to raise awareness of the topic.

“I wanted to do something that would make a legitimate difference,” he said. “I wanted to do something to help those who can’t help themselves.”

Working with village leaders, an area suicide prevention foundation and his fellow Scouts in Boy Scout Troop 85 of Fox Lake, Schultz designed and built a memorial that has been placed as a permanent fixture in the Fox Lake Lakefront Park Building at 71 Nippersink Road.

Completed for his Eagle Scout project, the memorial contains suicide prevention resources provided by the Mokena-based AnnMarie Foundation – founded by Susan and Mike Blaha in memory of an 11-year-old daughter lost to suicide – and a quote by an unknown author: “The epic story of tomorrow can’t be written if it ends today.”

Laminated paper and markers accompany the memorial, inviting visitors to write the names of those lost to suicide.

According to the Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System, a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said suicide is the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24.

Based on statistics from the Lake County Coroner’s Office through a Suicide Prevention program, suicides in Lake County outnumber homicides more than 3 to 1. The office estimates 60 people take their own lives every year in the county.

Schultz said many do not like to talk about the topic.

“If it doesn’t affect them, they don’t want to think about it,” he said.

Determined to obtain Eagle Scout and take on an effort that could help others, he began his project in early February and completed it just before turning 18 on March 2. As part of the project, Schultz led his fellow Scouts in the weeklong building of the memorial.

When Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit heard about the effort, he supported it completely and hopes it will have an impact, especially when it comes to a growing number of youth suicides.

“It just showed real initiative that he took this cause to heart,” Schmit said. “I think when it comes to solving the crisis, hearing from peers carries a lot more weight. … People are going to listen to a teenager like Landon more than they will me.”

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in Scouting and about only 4 percent of Scouts nationwide obtain the rank.

“It became a goal of mine,” said Schultz, who will graduate this year from Grant Community High School in Fox Lake. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. “I’ve always wanted to do something important that can make a difference.”

Schultz reached out to the AnnMarie Foundation with his idea. The foundation funded his project, as well as a plaque for the memorial.

The foundation also provided pamphlets and business cards to be displayed and available as part of the memorial Schultz created.

“I’m very proud of him. He did such a nice job,” said Susan Blaha, who knows Schultz through family friends. “He’s very passionate about this. … People don’t want to admit or don’t pay attention that their children or spouse or relative are depressed, that they’re fighting with something in their head. And I think with this, he’s trying to bring awareness that this happens. And if you need to talk to somebody, it’s OK. It’s OK to say you need a little bit of help, especially when you get that low.”

According to statistics on the foundation’s website at Annmarie.foundation.org, the number of suicides in ages 10 to 14 has increased by 128% since 1980, making it the third-leading cause of death for that age group.

The foundation provides suicide awareness and prevention programs, services and resources, including recommended doctors for suicide prevention, consulting services and education for schools.

Because of the foundation’s efforts, AnnMarie’s Law, enacted in 2015 after the 2013 death of AnnMarie Blaha, requires that schools adopt a suicide prevention policy and procedure.

“You would not believe across our country how many children have died by suicide,” said Susan Blaha, who encourages anyone in need of resources or help to reach out to her organization at AnnMarie.foundation.org or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

“We can help in any way.”