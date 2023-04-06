Celebrate Community College Month with CLC communitywide Open House

Learn why the College of Lake County is a great place to pursue an education during the Open House any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 15 at all three campuses in Grayslake, Waukegan and Vernon Hills, plus the Advanced Technology Center in Gurnee.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Open House is a great way to celebrate Community College Month. CLC serves residents in diverse communities throughout Lake County.

“Open House is a great opportunity for those interested in attending to learn more about CLC,” said Jason Sarna, assistant director of outreach and on-campus experiences. “You can ask faculty and staff questions directly and get information about all of the academic programs and student services the college offers.”

At the Open Houses, students and families can learn about the 170 degrees and certificates the college offers in nine fields of interest, as well as financial aid, scholarships, employment opportunities for students, CLC’s new online options, dual credit programs, noncredit credentials, academic and student support services and student life opportunities.

Visitors can come and go as they please, chatting with faculty members, college and career navigators and academic success advisers.

Register for Open House online. Walk-ins are welcome.

CLC also is hosting Maker Faire Lake County and the Green Living Fair on April 15. Both family-friendly events are free and open to the public.