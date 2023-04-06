Affectionate puppy really wants a home

GRAYSLAKE – Princess Daisy says, “Hello everyone and welcome to our world of fun and love! Wanna have fun? Then let’s go. I’ve got a couple of toys and we are ready.

“Want some lovin’? I’ve got plenty of that, too. Hope you love giving kisses and belly rubs because I need them every day. Hopefully you’ve got a little spot on the bed for me, too.

“My siblings and I are having fun here, but what we all really want is a home. Maybe you even have another doggie or a neighbor with one. This way we could continue to be able to have some canine play time, too.

Princess Daisy is a hound mix and about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.