McHenry Outdoor visitor experience may draw standing ovations in 2023

LAKEMOOR – Things have been a little messy inside the concession building at the McHenry Outdoor Theater this winter.

But it’s all part of the plan, owner Scott Dehn said, as he stood near some exposed masonry in what is transforming into a completely renovated bathroom where even the high-tech mirrors will wow guests.

”I’m so excited,” he said, adding he’s gearing up for opening weekend May 5-6, featuring “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” “There’s so much going on this season.”

Dehn has been busy this winter overseeing upgrades at the theater at Chapel Hill and Lincoln roads in Lakemoor. He’s also been forging dynamic partnerships to provide visitors an even more spectacular movie-going experience.

”Welcome to the Bremer Team Tap House and Snack Bar,” he said as he took a visitor through the ongoing offseason construction, where a sponsorship from The Bremer Team, Keller Williams Success Realty is offsetting costs. Free popcorn will be provided on Monday nights all season long to visitors who mention “The Bremer Team,” scoring a voucher as they pass through the box office.

When they enter the concession building, anyone who’s been there surely will notice many improvements, Dehn said. New floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, countertops, sinks, toilets and a fresh coat of paint are on the way.

”We will have ‘smart mirrors’ over the bathroom sinks that actually can show video like trailers and ads and trivia games. So the entertainment won’t stop outside,” he said. “Everything is basically being replaced.”

The theater has a newly acquired liquor license and the north side of the building will feature an area where beer and wine will be available to those 21 and older who were not stamped on their way in as their vehicle’s driver. Toward the south side of the building, all-new food prep areas and appliances are being installed, Dehn said.

”I’ve had a long-term plan,” he said. “Last year’s goal was to replace the screen – more of a focus on the outside. This year, we’re renovating the inside.”

The Bremer Team Tap House and Snack Bar won’t be the only place to grab a beer or glass of wine. Dehn is building a “Behind-The-Scenes Tap House” in the tower directly under the big screen. McHenry Outdoor merchandise, such as hats, T-shirts, discs and more, will be available at both locations.

The movie lineup includes the new “Little Mermaid,” plus new installments in the “Spider-Man,” “Transformers,” “Indiana Jones,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Expendables” franchises.

In addition to films, special events are part of the fun at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. Opening weekend May 5-6 will feature live music by The Bridgeport Ramblers before the shows.

Be sure to check out the McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas Facebook page for updates, and visit goldenagecinemas.com for season passes, regular admission details and visitor information.