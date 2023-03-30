Letter: Ruling Class suppresses freedoms

To the Editor:

I have been reading about an intimidating communique that is being disseminated to citizens with beliefs that conflict with those of the ruling class. Those who in past times would have been labeled as citizens with differing viewpoints are now being labeled as “domestic terrorists.” Parents who protest CRT (critical race theory) and sexual identity classes at our public schools are being placed on the domestic terrorist list by the FBI. Certain American citizens are, at present, being tagged and penalized by mainstream media, government agencies and social media because their values are counter to those of the elite.

Those who display their support for conservative candidates openly are attacked, with no attempt at concealment by ruling class-sponsored mobs. Yard signs are ripped up. Cars with conservative candidates’ stickers on them have their windows smashed in.

Many citizens today avoid any public declaration of their conservative and/or Christian identities so as to avoid violent confrontation. The faint-hearted have, at perilous times, displayed the LGBTQ and BLM (Black Lives Matter) flags in their windows to procure safety for their property. Some corporations have taken to publicly supporting BLM and LGBTQ as a business security measure.

Some of the citizens of Nazi Germany did not embrace Nazism in the 1930s. And so it became necessary for Chancellor Hitler to employ fear tactics. Eventually, after individuals and businesses had been battered and intimidated enough, they all began to post the Swastika in the windows of their homes and businesses. Our GI Joes, in 1945, won the victory for democracy around the world. Today, a small group of anti-Christian, anti-family and anti-America elitists is in the process of canceling out that world-changing victory for self-government.

Americans have always loved freedom. I pray that it is not too late to regain our freedom.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach