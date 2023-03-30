Lake County Sheriff reports results of St. Patrick’s Day effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for DUI, one person for driving with a suspended driver’s license and one person for driving without a driver’s license and issued 10 seat belt citations during the St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign.

Sheriff’s deputies also issued the following citations during the time period: 22 for speeding; four for operating an uninsured vehicle; three for distracted driving; five for other moving violations; three for other equipment violations; and one for illegal transportation of cannabis.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.