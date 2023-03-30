Gurnee Park District to host Bunny Bash

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District will welcome guests to the Bunny Bash on April 1. Tickets are limited and available at register.gurneeparkdistrict.com.

The Bunny Bash will be indoors and outdoors at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. Based on age groups, guests will rotate through three activities – an outdoor egg hunt, indoor craft station and continental breakfast/photo opportunity with the Bunny.

“We’re ready to kick off the spring season with this egg-citing family event,” said Mary Lester, supervisor of community programming and events.

Two event time slots are available: 8 to 9 a.m. and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Bunny Bash is recommended for families with children between the ages of 2 and 10. A breakfast only option is available for children over the age of 10.

Parents and guardians (18+) and children (2 to 10 years) must register for the event. Register children and guardians based on age group. Space is limited to 90 children for each age group.

Be sure to dress for the weather for the egg hunt. Bring your own basket.

For those ages 2 to 9, the cost is $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. For those ages 10 and older, the cost is $5 for residents and $9 for nonresidents.

For information, visit gurneeparkdistrict.com. To register, visit register.gurneeparkdistrict.com.