Fox Lake Police report results of St. Patrick’s effort

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department announced it made one DUI arrest and issued 13 other citations for traffic violations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Chief Jimmy Lee said in a news release.

The Fox Lake Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.